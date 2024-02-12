Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP revokes license of PBS Exchange Company

Company is no longer permitted to conduct any foreign exchange business activities

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday revoked the authorisation/license of M/s PBS Exchange Company (Pvt.) Limited due to non-compliance with relevant laws and regulations. 

As a result of this action, the company, including its head office and all branches, is no longer permitted to conduct any foreign exchange business activities, the SBP said in a press statement. 

The SBP’s decision to revoke the license is in line with its regulatory responsibilities to enforce compliance among financial institutions. The specific details of the violations have not been disclosed by the SBP.

Following this decision, PBS Exchange Company must cease all foreign exchange transactions immediately. The cancellation of its license signals the SBP’s commitment to upholding regulatory standards and ensuring the stability of the financial sector.

There has been no response from M/s PBS Exchange Company regarding the revocation of their license at the time of this report. 

Previous article
SECP cancels licenses of three brokerage firms
Next article
Saudi Arabia cites energy transition for oil capacity U-turn
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Governance

Director Agriculture Research Balochistan under scrutiny, notice issued

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Agriculture Research in Balochistan has uncovered a series of alleged unauthorized actions attributed to Dr. Muhammad Qasim Kakar, who...

Impasse persists in stalemate over Suzuki’s delisting

IMF visit to Pakistan delayed until new govt forms

Saudi Arabia cites energy transition for oil capacity U-turn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.