Energy Minister, Turkmenistan ambassador discuss progress of TAPI

Interim Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali, and Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Atadjan Movlamov, on Tuesday discussed the progress of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) project.
During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project, said a news release.
The minister said that Pakistan was focusing on piped gas and considers it crucial to meet the energy needs of the country.
The ambassador also expressed resolve to continue the engagement on the project.
The meeting discussed avenues of cooperation in the energy sector between both the countries.
Additionally, the ambassador extended an invitation for the roadshow that Turkmenistan would be hosting in Paris.
