Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR to block SIM cards of tax defaulters after Eid

This strategy is part of the FBR’s broader efforts to enforce tax laws and ensure compliance

By News Desk

In an assertive move to enhance tax compliance, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is set to block approximately 500,000 SIM cards of individuals failing to file or adequately file tax returns after Eidul Fitr.

This decision targets 400,000 under-filers and 100,000 non-filers, identified through the FBR’s tax base broadening initiatives. Notices were sent to these individuals, but they have not filed their returns.

The action, scheduled within the current month, follows the FBR’s coordination with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to pinpoint defaulters.

A senior FBR official confirmed that the Income Tax General Order (IGTO) would be issued post-Eid, marking the commencement of SIM blockages.

This move comes amid concerns from telecom companies regarding the potential impact of widespread SIM deactivations.

Initially, the FBR identified two million potential non-compliant individuals, but after consultations, it was decided to limit the first phase to 500,000 SIM blocks.

The FBR, which saw a decrease in tax return filings from 5.9 million in 2022 to 4.2 million in 2023, is leveraging its legal authority under the Income Tax Law 2023. This law empowers the FBR to disconnect mobile, electricity, and gas services for non-compliance.

However, services can be restored once compliance is demonstrated or if it is established that the individual was not required to file a return.

This strategy is part of the FBR’s broader efforts to enforce tax laws and ensure compliance, emphasizing the importance of filing returns and maintaining active taxpayer status.

 

Previous article
PSX’s KSE-100 crosses psychological barrier of 70,000 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

Ant Group launches partnership on International Consumer Friendly Zones Program in...

Through a partnership with Alipay+, NayaPay becomes the first fintech platform in Pakistan to enable its users to pay at 80 million merchants in China directly through their NayaPay app.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to accelerate initial phase of $5bn investment package

NEPRA jacks up power tariff by Rs 4.92/unit

SBP boosts cash incentives for financial institutions to drive remittance inflows

Workers’ remittances increase by 31% MoM to $3bn in March 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.