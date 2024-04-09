Aurangzeb to engage in strategic financial talks in Washington next week

Muhammad Aurangzeb, Pakistan’s Finance Minister, is scheduled to visit Washington from April 13 to 21 for the World Bank-IMF Spring meetings, alongside other key Pakistani financial officials, as reported by Express Tribune.

During this visit, Aurangzeb will meet with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Donald Lu, among other officials.

The Pakistani delegation aims to address the country’s pressing external financing needs, exceeding $25 billion for the next fiscal year.

Discussions will focus on securing support from multilateral and bilateral creditors, with a significant emphasis on initiating negotiations for a new Extended Fund Facility with the IMF.

In the context of Pakistan’s financial situation, recent decisions by the government to grant substantial honorariums have stirred controversy, raising questions about fiscal prudence ahead of the IMF negotiations.

The meetings in Washington are also a chance for Pakistan to engage with key U.S. figures, reflecting on the altered dynamics of Pakistan-U.S. financial dialogue compared to previous years.

Notably, this includes a planned meeting with Donald Lu, a figure well-known in Pakistan’s political discourse due to allegations of political interference.

Furthermore, Aurangzeb will meet with several World Bank officials, including President Ajay Banga and other senior representatives, to discuss potential financial assistance and partnerships.