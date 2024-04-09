Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Saudi Arabia bolsters Pakistani economy with $2bn deposit increase

Initiative is a part of larger agreement in which Saudi Arabia plans to invest $21 billion in Pakistan

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reached an agreement to elevate the Saudi deposits in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by $2 billion, from $3 billion to $5 billion.

Mohammad AlQahtani, CEO of Saudi Arabia Holding Co, disclosed the development in a post on Linkedin.

The deal was struck during discussions between Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Monday at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah.

The meeting focused on reinforcing the ties between the two countries and exploring opportunities for greater cooperation in various sectors.

Both sides committed to speeding up the execution of a previously announced investment package of $5 billion.

Key topics included the Kingdom’s role in supporting Pakistan’s economy and the shared intent to bolster trade and investment links.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia consented to invest in the establishment of a new oil refinery and copper mines in Pakistan.

These initiatives are part of a larger agreement in which Saudi Arabia plans to invest $21 billion in Pakistan, including a $14 billion oil refinery and copper mines worth $7 billion.

AlQahtani wrote that these new investments signify the continued close cooperation between the two countries.

Previous article
Aurangzeb to engage in strategic financial talks in Washington next week
Next article
Bank Alfalah intends to acquire 84.51% shares of Samba Bank
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.