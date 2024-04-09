Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX’s KSE-100 crosses psychological barrier of 70,000 

Upward momentum is backed by expectations of a monetary policy shift toward easing

By News Desk

Bulls took full control of the trading floor at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged past the psychological barrier of 70,000 right after commencing trading on Tuesday. 

According to the PSX website, the benchmark index posted around 600 points at 09:00 am which helped the index to cross the 70,000 mark. 

At 10:45 am, the KSE-100 touched its highest level of 70,677.29 points after gaining 1047 points. As of 11:40, the benchmark Index was hovering at the 70,190.25 mark, up by 570.27 or 0.82%.

A buying spree was witnessed in commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and automobile assemblers, with index-heavy stocks of PPL, OGDC, PSO, SNGPL, MEBL, and HCAR trading in the green as well.

The KSE-100 index continues its upward momentum, reaching unprecedented levels in recent weeks. This optimism is backed by several factors including an expected monetary policy shift towards easing, declining inflation numbers, an uptick in remittances, positive news regarding privatisation of loss-making government companies and an overall positive outlook on Pakistan’s economic stability.

On Monday, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also reaffirmed their commitment to expediting the first phase of an investment package worth $5 billion

The KSE-100 has soared by 28,684 points, a gain of 69.2% within the current fiscal year. 

Additionally, the index has experienced a rise of 7,686 points, amounting to a 12.31% increase, throughout the present calendar year.

Previous article
Greedy land developers want Pakistan’s agricultural land. Could the SC hold the answer? | Profit
Next article
FBR to block SIM cards of tax defaulters after Eid
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

Ant Group launches partnership on International Consumer Friendly Zones Program in...

Through a partnership with Alipay+, NayaPay becomes the first fintech platform in Pakistan to enable its users to pay at 80 million merchants in China directly through their NayaPay app.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to accelerate initial phase of $5bn investment package

NEPRA jacks up power tariff by Rs 4.92/unit

SBP boosts cash incentives for financial institutions to drive remittance inflows

Workers’ remittances increase by 31% MoM to $3bn in March 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.