Sign inSubscribe
Videos

Greedy land developers want Pakistan’s agricultural land. Could the SC hold the answer? | Profit

By Profit Urdu

For decades, real estate developers have had a free for all when it comes to acquiring land. Could a recent case in the Supreme Court set a precedent for tighter regulations?

Previous article
CCP initiates competition assessment of insurance sector under IMF’s PIMA framework
Next article
PSX’s KSE-100 crosses psychological barrier of 70,000 
Profit Urdu
Profit Urdu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

Ant Group launches partnership on International Consumer Friendly Zones Program in...

Through a partnership with Alipay+, NayaPay becomes the first fintech platform in Pakistan to enable its users to pay at 80 million merchants in China directly through their NayaPay app.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to accelerate initial phase of $5bn investment package

NEPRA jacks up power tariff by Rs 4.92/unit

SBP boosts cash incentives for financial institutions to drive remittance inflows

Workers’ remittances increase by 31% MoM to $3bn in March 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.