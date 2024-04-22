Sign inSubscribe
Banking

SECP issues certificate of incorporation to Bank of Punjab’s exchange company 

An application will be submitted to SBP for issuance of a license to commence operations of BOP Exchange (Private) Limited

By News Desk
Photo - Murtaza Syed

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued the Certificate of Incorporation to BOP Exchange (Private) Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of The Bank of Punjab (BOP).

The Bank of Punjab shared this information with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Monday. 

“We are now pleased to inform you that subsequent to the issuance of above referred NOC from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued the Certificate of Incorporation to “BOP Exchange (Private) Limited”, a fully owned subsidiary of The Bank of Punjab,” read the notice.

As a next step in the process, an application will now be submitted by the Bank of Punjab to SBP for issuance of a license to commence operations, as per the SBP Exchange Companies Manual.

News Desk
