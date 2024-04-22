PPL enhances production by 17 MMscfd gas, 530 bpd oil 

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has achieved a production gain of 17 MMscfd gas and 530 barrels per day of oil during the period from October 2023 to March 2024 through multiple production enhancement opportunities.

The company shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Monday.

“With many of the company’s producing fields maturing and on their natural decline, it has identified and executed multiple production enhancement opportunities through rigorous technical analysis, state-of-the-art rig-less techniques and surface system optimization at a significantly lower cost than drilling new wells,” read the notice.

Following is the summary of the main achievements:

Artificial Lift System: Added 450 barrels per day oil condensate by successfully installing the artificial lift system at Adhi South X-1 and Adhi South-5. Acid Stimulation and Wellbore Clean-out: Added 5 MMscfd gas production in Fazl X-1 in Hala Block and Adhi-19 by removing scale build-up across the tubing and the reservoir. Surface De-Bottlenecking: Enhanced 7 MMscfd gas production from Sui Gas Field through optimization of GGM network, wellhead surface fittings, and chemical inhibition strategy, Optimization through Optimum Gas Blending: Increased 5 MMscfd gas and -80 barrels per day condensate through optimum blending of the high and low-quality gas in Gambat South processing facilities after commissioning the well Shahpur Chakar North X-1.

The company said that it remains committed to ensuring a secure energy future for the country by maximizing domestic hydrocarbon production.

This additional and cost-effective indigenous hydrocarbon production will contribute to reducing the energy demand and supply gap and save significant foreign exchange for the country, it said.