Mari Petroleum announces major oil discovery in Sindh

This is the first-ever oil discovery in Mari D&PL, which has been in gas production since 1967 

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has announced an oil discovery resulting from its exploratory efforts at Shawal-l well, drilled in Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL), located in Sindh Province.

MPCL shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Monday. 

As per the company’s notice, Shawal-l well was spud in on January 27, 2024, and successfully drilled down to a total depth of 1,136 meters into the Ghazij Formation. 

During the testing, the well produced 1,040 barrels of crude oil of ~30 degrees API oil with 12% Basic Sediment & Water (BS&W) along with 2.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of associated gas at wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of953 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 32/64 inch choke size. 

This is the first-ever oil discovery in Mari D&PL, which has been in gas production since 1967. 

MPCL is the operator of Mari D&PL with 100% working interest. 

