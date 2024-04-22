Sign inSubscribe
PSX's KSE-100 surges past 71,000 level

Across-the-board buying witnessed in key sectors 

By News Desk

Stocks at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended their upward trajectory on Monday with the benchmark KSE 100 Index surging past the 71,000 level during the intraday trade. 

As per the PSX website, the market opened on a positive note and the index experienced across-the-board buying in key sectors including oil & gas exploration companies, automobile assemblers, chemical, commercial banks, cement and OMCs, all were trading in green.

The KSE 100 touched the 71,650 level at 11:10 am, with an increase of over 700 points or 1.01%. 

At 12:00 pm, the benchmark index was hovering at the 71,482.83 mark, 572.93 or 0.81% higher from the previous close of 70,909.90 points. 

Over the last year, the market has experienced a 74% surge, with a year-to-date increase of 10.43%.

Pakistan is anticipating positive outcomes from the recent visit of the Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to the United States where he attended IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings and formally requested for a long-term billion-dollar loan program from the IMF. 

On the local front, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi landed in Islamabad on Monday morning and hopes are high in the federal capital for a breakthrough on the long-delayed Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline.  

