Headlines

Pakistan’s IT exports boost by 37% YoY to $306mn in March 2024 

IT exports clock in at $2.28 billion, up by 17% YoY in 9MFY24

By News Desk

Pakistan’s information technology exports increased by 37% year-on-year (YoY) and by 19% month-on-month (MoM) to $306 million in March 2024. 

These are the highest-ever exports in a single month with the previous highest being $303 million in December 2023. 

These monthly IT exports in March are also higher than the last 12-month average of $238 million.

According to Topline Pakistan Research, this yearly jump in IT exports is due to a relaxation in the permissible retention limit by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), increasing it from 35% to 50% in the Exporters’ Specialized Foreign Currency Accounts, and a stable local currency which encouraged IT companies to repatriate their foreign income and deposit it in local accounts.

During the first nine months (July-March) of the ongoing fiscal year, IT exports clocked in at $2.28 billion, up by 17% YoY compared to $1.94 billion recorded in 9MFY23.

Net IT exports (exports-imports) also recorded an increase of 37% YoY and 20% MoM to $275 million in March 2024. 

These net IT exports in March are also higher than the last 12-month average of $208 million. 

In 9MFY24 net IT exports recorded a growth of 16% YoY to $1.99 billion.

In a recent interview, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stated that IT exports are likely to reach $3.5 billion this year.

“Although there has been a growth in gross IT exports during 9MFY24, the government’s target appears challenging. We anticipate that gross IT exports for FY24 will likely fall around $3.0 billion compared to $2.6 billion recorded last year,” read the brokerage note.

SECP issues certificate of incorporation to Bank of Punjab’s exchange company 
CCP approves share acquisition in Pakistani food firm
News Desk
News Desk

