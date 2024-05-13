Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Karachi to host green transhipment terminal by global giant Maersk

The leading global logistics firm, aims to set up Karachi's first Green Transhipment Terminal, aligning with Pakistan's investment and regional connectivity goals

By News Desk

Moller-Maersk, a prestigious international logistics company, has announced its intention to establish Karachi’s first Green Transhipment Terminal.

This development emerged from the Information Ministry’s recent update, following a visit to Pakistan by the company’s delegation, led by CEO Keith Svendsen on Sunday.

This innovative project is set to bolster the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, which aims to foster a favorable investment climate in the nation. Furthermore, the terminal is expected to enhance regional connectivity significantly.

Founded in 1904 by Arnold Peter Møller and his father Peter Mærsk Møller, Maersk is renowned for its extensive operations in shipping, port management, supply chain solutions, and warehousing. This initiative marks another significant milestone in the company’s history of industry leadership and commitment to sustainable development.

