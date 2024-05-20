Sign inSubscribe
A carbon tax on petrol would appease the IMF, and possibly decimate the salaried classes. Here’s why it may be our best bet

Abdullah Niazi
In what can only be described as a rare cosmological event, the government of Pakistan might have had a good idea: A carbon tax on petrol. 

As a state, Pakistan has never really learned how to collect taxes. There are long, tedious explanations for why this is so, but to cut a very long story short, taxation is centralised. That means the federal government through the FBR collects almost all taxes (even the ones that should be collected by provinces under the 18th amendment) and then those collections are then given to the provinces in the form of the NFC award leaving the federal government with very little spending money.

The proposed carbon tax would make life much easier for the federal government. For starters, it would give them revenue that they wouldn’t have to share with the provinces. It would placate the IMF, which has been on Pakistan’s case to rationalise petrol pricing and move towards a Value Added Taxation (VAT) system to price petrol. It would also allow the government to show off how green it is to international lenders, enabling the issuing of green bonds and e-bonds, and gaining access to all sorts of funds cheaper from multilateral financial institutions.

What the tax definitely won’t do, of course, is make petrol cheaper. Normally, the purpose of a carbon tax would be to discourage the use of petrol. But alternatives to using petrol are next to non-existent in Pakistan. Electric vehicles are unaffordable and often non scaleable. Public transport is in shambles. In this particular case, the government of Pakistan would be imposing a carbon tax less to be a green government and more as a clever bit of accounting that would allow the federal government to pocket taxes through the sale of petrol. 

But that isn’t quite the problem one might think it to be. Petrol prices are going to rise no matter what. Pakistan is currently on a mission to enter a much larger IMF facility than the one that just ended. The IMF is playing hard to get and the government knows it has no other choice. The only thing they are changing is how they increase the price of petrol and gain benefit from it. The only thing stopping them is political will.

Every government that has ever come and gone in Pakistan has had to deal with the politicisation of petrol. If the prices are high, the opposition cries foul. If they fall, the government takes credit for every rupee. A commitment to a carbon tax would mean a commitment to keeping petrol expensive, even when there is an opportunity to decrease them. And as has become clear to Profit over the past few days, the opposition to this is already rolling in.

 

Abdullah Niazi is senior editor at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

