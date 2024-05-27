Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt to introduce major changes in tax laws through Finance Bill 2024-25

Measures to raise Rs 300-400 billion and enhance FBR's powers

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government is expected to introduce major changes in the tax laws through the Finance Bill 2024-25, aiming to increase the cost of financial transactions for non-filers of income tax returns and introduce enforcement measures worth Rs 300-400 billion in 2024-25.

BR reported that the Finance Bill 2024 would also enhance the powers of the Directorate General of Digital Invoicing, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), to document the supply chains of all major businesses. The FBR has drafted a set of budget proposals to document the economy for the next fiscal year.

To eliminate discrimination, there is a possibility that the FBR may introduce a single turnover-based registration threshold for all businesses. 

The government may also implement an overseas vendor registration regime, requiring foreign suppliers of goods to consumers in Pakistan to register for and collect federal sales tax.

The government may impose a duty on input tax claimants to ensure they are not participating in Missing Trader Fraud arrangements and to report suspicious transactions, with penalties or prosecution as consequences.

The FBR has proposed uniform changes in the Sales Tax Act, Income Tax Ordinance, and Federal Excise Act including withholding taxes for non-filers, specifically on cash withdrawals from banks, from 0.6% to 0.9% to generate additional revenue of Rs 15-20 billion during 2024-25. 

Supplies to unregistered persons would be made more costly for the business community as part of the government’s policy to penalise non-filers of income tax returns.

Previous article
Pakistan’s debt servicing cost soars by 64%, outpacing revenue growth
Next article
Pakistan’s exports to seven regional countries increase by 20% in 10MFY24
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.