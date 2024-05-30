Turkish neobank Papara has officially announced its acquisition of SadaPay. How good is the deal?

Just over three months after they first reached an agreement, the Turkish neobank Papara has officially announced its successful acquisition of Sadapay, the Pakistan EMI that has been a poster child for fintech startups in the country.

“We are thrilled to announce that we successfully acquired Pakistan-based neobank SadaPay. This acquisition marks a significant strategic expansion into the Middle East and South Asia markets, ” Papara said in a Linkedin message.

In a message to his team, SadaPay CEO Brandon Timinsky said that the State Bank of Pakistan had finally given its regulatory approval to the deal.

The deal has been in the works for many months first while the two parties hashed out the details, and since February in the wait for the central bank to give the go ahead. While the details of the deal and the valuation at which it has been made has not been announced, Profit understands the all-stock deal is valued at around $30 million.