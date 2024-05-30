Sign inSubscribe
Turkish neobank Papara has officially announced its acquisition of SadaPay. How good is the deal?

Post acquisition, Pakistani users can expect a host of new SadaPay products and services such as savings and wealth management 

By Taimoor Hassan

Just over three months after they first reached an agreement, the Turkish neobank Papara has officially announced its successful acquisition of Sadapay, the Pakistan EMI that has been a poster child for fintech startups in the country. 

“We are thrilled to announce that we successfully acquired Pakistan-based neobank SadaPay. This acquisition marks a significant strategic expansion into the Middle East and South Asia markets, ” Papara said in a Linkedin message.

In a message to his team, SadaPay CEO Brandon Timinsky said that the State Bank of Pakistan had finally given its regulatory approval to the deal.

The deal has been in the works for many months first while the two parties hashed out the details, and since February in the wait for the central bank to give the go ahead. While the details of the deal and the valuation at which it has been made has not been announced, Profit understands the all-stock deal is valued at around $30 million. 

As part of the deal, Papara will also pump $10 million into the startup. This will be encouraging for the State Bank of Pakistan and the overall fintech landscape in the country. But what might the breakdown of this acquisition look like, and has Sadapay gotten a good deal? After all, this was a startup that was valued at around $100 million at one point. But the deal may still make sense, and might actually be worth more than it appears on the surface.

 

