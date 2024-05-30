ECC approves Rs2.217bn grant for Jiwani-Gwadar circuit stringing

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved a technical supplementary grant (TSG) amounting to Rs2.217 billion for the construction of a second circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar during the current fiscal year 2023-24.

As per news reports, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) submitted a summary to the ECC, indicating that the revised PC-1 for the PSDP project construction of the second circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar was approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on March 15, 2024, with a total cost of Rs4,540.010 million.

To accommodate the increase in costs of Rs2.217 billion in the revised PC-I, the Power Division will review its PSDP 2023-24 portfolio and reallocate funds.

The meeting was informed that the Power Division identified available savings within its portfolio from the following projects: secondary transmission lines and grid stations (HESCO) with Rs500 million; secondary transmission lines and grid stations (SEPCO) with Rs500 million; installation of 2 x 660 MW Coal Fired Power Project Jamshoro with Rs617 million; and land acquisition for the installation of a 1,200 MW solar power plant in District Layyah with Rs600 million.

The Ministry of Energy sought ECC approval for the surrender of Rs2.217 billion in development expenditure of the Power Division for the current fiscal year.