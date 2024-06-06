Govt restricts sharing of lawful interception information by telecom companies

The government has prohibited telecom companies from sharing information regarding lawful interception between the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and telecommunication system operators with any individual, entity, or organization.

The Express Tribune reported that the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division approached the government to ensure confidentiality for information related to lawful interception operations, functions, and installations. The cabinet approved the policy directives.

The Ministry of Telecommunication presented a summary to the cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The summary highlighted that policy directives were needed under Sections 8(2)(c) and 8(2A) and Section 54(1) of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organisation) Act, 1996.

These directives mandate that all communication and information regarding lawful interception between the PTA and telecommunication operators must remain confidential.

The PTA has been instructed to ensure that no information on lawful interception is shared with unauthorised persons.

The Information Technology and Telecommunication Division emphasised that the PTA should issue necessary instructions to telecom operators and service providers to implement these directives.

The federal cabinet approved the issuance of these policy directives to the PTA as required under Rule 16(1)(1) of the Rules of Business, 1973.