E-Commerce

Blue-Ex signs strategic partnership MoU with China’s Shenzhen Cross Border E-commerce Association

Partnership aims to enhance e-commerce trade and logistics between Pakistan and China, offering services for sellers in both countries

By News Desk

BlueEx Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for strategic partnership agreement with Shenzhen Cross Border E-commerce Association (SZCBEA), China, according to a company’s notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

BlueEx and SZCBEA have finalised the MoU for strategic partnership to deliver state of the art services in ecommerce trade & logistics in Pakistan for China sellers and vice versa for Pakistan sellers looking to export to China.

“We currently represent Fly Jinnah (a subsidiary of Air Arabia), Aramex, LLC, as country franchisee amongst other international partnerships,” read the notice. 

Blue-Ex, Pakistan’s first listed tech-logistic company, is the pioneer in establishing e-commerce business-to-business solutions in domestic and international markets for Pakistani companies. 

SZCBEA, China has been deeply involved in the cross-border field for 10 years has over 3,000 member units from the most influential cross-border e-commerce companies across China, is the most influential cross-border e-commerce industry association in China.

