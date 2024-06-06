Sign inSubscribe
Customs Directorate sets $130/ton export value for Pink Rock Salt

New valuation ruling issued after stakeholder consultations and market analysis

By Monitoring Desk

The Directorate of Customs Valuation Lahore has established a customs value of $130 per metric ton (PMT) for the export of Pink Rock Salt. 

The Directorate of Customs Valuation Lahore undertook the task in accordance with section 25A and sub-section 15 of section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969.

The valuation ruling was issued on Wednesday which follows directives from the Director General Valuation, Karachi, to set a customs export value for Pink Rock Salt. 

A meeting was held with stakeholders including representatives from the Trade Development Authority (TDAP), Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP), and exporters of Pink Rock Salt. Proposals and data submitted by these stakeholders were reviewed in detail.

The directorate examined documents, stakeholder arguments, price trends, and export data from Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) to determine the customs export value.

Using section 15 of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, the valuation was finalized based on export data, market surveys, international market trends, and stakeholder submissions.

