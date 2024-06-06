Gold prices surge by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan saw a significant rise on Thursday, with the price per tola reaching Rs243,000 after a single-day gain of Rs2,400.

The 10-gram gold price also increased, selling at Rs208,333, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This increase follows a decrease in gold prices on Wednesday when the price per tola dropped by Rs400.

The international gold rate, which decreased on Thursday, was set at $2,362 per ounce (including a $20 premium), accumulating $30 during the day.

Silver rates remained stable at Rs2,800 per tola.

In April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.