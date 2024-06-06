Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold prices surge by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

Local gold rates align with international market increase

By News Desk

Gold prices in Pakistan saw a significant rise on Thursday, with the price per tola reaching Rs243,000 after a single-day gain of Rs2,400. 

The 10-gram gold price also increased, selling at Rs208,333, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This increase follows a decrease in gold prices on Wednesday when the price per tola dropped by Rs400. 

The international gold rate, which decreased on Thursday, was set at $2,362 per ounce (including a $20 premium), accumulating $30 during the day.

Silver rates remained stable at Rs2,800 per tola. 

In April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

Previous article
Govt restricts sharing of lawful interception information by telecom companies
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.