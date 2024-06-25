Agreement signed for Chromebook assembly line in Pakistan

In a major development, National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation, Allied Australian, and Tech Valley Pakistan signed a letter of understanding (LoU) at the Ministry of Federal Education, paving the way for a groundbreaking joint venture to establish a state-of-the-art Chromebook assembly line in Pakistan.

According to the Ministry of Information, the signing ceremony, held in the presence of Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi and other senior officials, marked a significant milestone in the country’s technological advancement.

The joint venture aims to harness the expertise, technology, and market insights of each party to establish a world-class assembly line at NRTC, Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, subject to necessary regulatory approvals and infrastructure availability.

The partnership is expected to boost Pakistan’s technology sector, create new opportunities for economic growth, and generate employment.

The assembly line will have an initial production capacity of 500,000 Chromebooks per year, which will be scaled up to one million per year.

The formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will define the roles and responsibilities of each party, to be finalised later. This collaboration has the potential to transform Pakistan into a hub for technology manufacturing and innovation in the region, and the signing of the LoU marks a significant step towards achieving this goal.