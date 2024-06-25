Federal cabinet decides not to impose new duty on solar panels 

The federal cabinet decided on Tuesday that no new duties will be imposed on solar panels to ensure access to renewable solar energy for all citizens.

Chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the economic security of the common man and the provision of opportunities for equal development are the foremost priorities of the government.

He said that the government will make low-cost renewable solar energy available to every citizen.

He said exports of the country will be increased by developing small and medium-scale industries. Further, the privileges of elites over the country’s resources will be abolished.

He directed the ministers to ensure their presence in Parliament during the debate on the Budget 2024-25.

The prime minister said the objective of the operation is to decisively root out the remnants of terrorists, criminal and terrorist nexus and violent extremism in the country.

The meeting was apprised of the progress on the privatization of state institutions, especially the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). It was informed to the meeting that the process of privatization of PIA is in progress, and companies showing interest in the pre-bidding process were visiting various sites of PIA.

The cabinet members were apprised that the bidding of PIA will be held in the first week of August.

The Prime Minister directed to expedite the process of privatization of PIA and give key importance to the element of transparency.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Commerce and the request of the United Nations World Food Program Afghanistan, the Federal Cabinet granted permission for the transit of a container containing truck parts from Karachi to Kabul.

The Federal Cabinet was informed about the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee to export sugar. The meeting was told that there are ample reserves of sugar in the country at present. The forum granted its approval to export a small amount of sugar.

On this occasion, the prime minister issued a clear directive that no increase in the price of sugar would be allowed.

The Federal Cabinet on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division approved to allow to table in the Parliament, the National Economic Council annual report for the financial year 2022-23 prepared by the Ministry of Planning Division.