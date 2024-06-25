PABC appoints Zain Ashraf Mukaty as new CEO 

The Board of Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) has accepted the resignation of Azam Sakrani as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company effective June 30, 2024.

The board has also appointed Zain Ashraf Mukaty as the company’s Chief Executive Officer with effect from July 01, 2024, for the remainder of the term which will expire on the date of the next board elections.

The company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) about this development through a notice on Tuesday.

“The existing CEO, Azam Sakrani, shall continue to perform his duties till June 30, 2024 after which Zain Ashraf Mukaty will take the role as the new CEO. It is further clarified that Mr. Azam Sakrani shall continue to serve on the Board as Director for the remainder of the term which will expire on the date of next Board elections,” read the notice.