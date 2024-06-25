Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt borrows Rs7.39 trillion in 11 months of FY2023-24

Borrowing surpasses combined total of previous two fiscal years despite high interest rates and increased debt servicing costs 

By Monitoring Desk

The government’s borrowings have reached Rs7.39 trillion in the first 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year, exceeding the combined total of the previous two fiscal years.

According to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the government borrowed Rs7.39 trillion from July 2023 to June 7, 2024, with 23 days of borrowing yet to be reported.

This figure is higher than the government’s total borrowings for FY23 and FY22 combined, reflecting high spending while the development budget was cut to meet other expenses in the outgoing fiscal year.

With interest rates at the highest level of 22%, this mammoth borrowing from banks indicates that debt servicing costs will substantially increase, and surpass budget estimates for the upcoming fiscal year.

In FY23, the government borrowed Rs3.72 trillion, and in FY22, Rs3.49 trillion, totalling Rs7.16 trillion, which is less than the Rs7.389 trillion borrowed in 11MFY24.

According to the budget document for FY24, the government will spend Rs7.21 trillion on domestic debt servicing and Rs1.04 trillion on foreign debt servicing, totalling Rs8.25 trillion.

For FY25, the government has allocated Rs8.736 trillion for domestic debt servicing and Rs1.04 trillion for foreign debt servicing, amounting to Rs9.77 trillion.

Previous article
FlyDubai to launch flights to Islamabad and Lahore
Next article
PABC appoints Zain Ashraf Mukaty as new CEO 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PSX becomes top performing market in Asia: Bloomberg

KSE 100 index outperforms Asian peers in dollar terms this year, stocks trade at over 50% discount to historical valuations, report

FBR starts nationwide audit of fertilizer dealers

Telecom operators seek SIFC intervention to amend Finance Bill 2024

Govt projects $2 billion in external financing for power sector by 2027

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.