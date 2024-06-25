Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

FlyDubai to launch flights to Islamabad and Lahore

Flights to  Islamabad International Airport and Allama Iqbal International Airport will operate daily from July 1, 2024

By APP

FlyDubai, an Emirati government-owned low-cost airline based in Dubai, announced the launch of flights to  Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan starting from July 1, 2024.

Flights to  Islamabad International Airport and Allama Iqbal International Airport will operate daily from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB), the airline said in a statement. 

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at Flydubai, said, “Pakistan has long been an important market for Flydubai. Since 2010 when we first started operations in the market, we have seen sustained demand for travel and with the start of our daily services to Islamabad and Lahore, we look forward to offering passengers more opportunities to explore Dubai, the GCC region and beyond on the flydubai network.”

Flydubai started operating flights to Pakistan in 2010 with the launch of flights to Karachi. In addition to  Islamabad and Lahore, the carrier also serves flights to Faisalabad, Karachi, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot.

Commenting on the launch of flights, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said, “flydubai’s new daily services to Islamabad and Lahore will offer our customers from the UAE and Pakistan with more convenient and reliable options for travel. As our flights will be operated by our fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, we are confident that passengers will enjoy an enhanced travel experience with our onboard product.”

APP
APP

