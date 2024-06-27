Sign inSubscribe
FBR to establish 25 ‘Commissioner Refund’ posts

New positions aimed at improving efficiency and reducing corruption in refund case processing

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to establish 25 posts of ‘Commissioner Refund’ in field formations to expedite the processing of refund cases starting from July 1, 2024.

According to a news report, this decision follows a recent sales tax refund incident in Lahore. The creation of over two dozen specialised positions is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of refund case processing and addressing allegations of corruption within field formations.

Currently, field formations handle sales tax refund cases by processing and forwarding them to the Board for final approval. 

The introduction of dedicated ‘Commissioner Refund’ posts is expected to streamline this process and improve overall transparency.

The FBR is expected to issue notifications regarding these new positions in the coming days.

