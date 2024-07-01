ECC approves Petroleum Division’s proposals on natural gas sale pricing

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Sunday approved the summary proposals presented by the Petroleum Division related to natural gas sale pricing.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) at the Finance Division, according to a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance & Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, representatives from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.