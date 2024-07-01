Kia reopens bookings for Stonic EX+ at revised price of Rs 5,500,000

Kia Motors has announced the reopening of bookings for the Kia Stonic EX+ at a revised ex-factory price of Rs 5,500,000.

The company said in a notification that they were encouraged by the overwhelming response received on the 5-year celebration limited-time offer, on the Kia Stonic.

Due to more-than-expected demand, the company had no option but to temporarily suspend the booking to clarify its stock situation, it added.

“Keeping in mind our customers’ desire to book Kia Stonic, we are pleased to announce the reopening of the bookings of Kia Stonic EX+ at a price of Rs 5.5 million,” read the notification.

It is better to recall that on April 29, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) announced a price reduction of Rs 1,513,000 for the Kia Stonic EX+, bringing it down to Rs 4,767,000 from the previous price of Rs 6,280,000.

However, now the company has increased the price of Kia Stonic EX+ by Rs 733,000 from Rs 4,767,000 to Rs 5,500,000 in the reopening offer.

Effective from July 1, 2024, all bookings will be taken for delivery in December 2024 and onwards. Bookings will only be accepted with partial payments of Rs 2.5 million.

The company said that there will be a price lock for orders booked with partial payment for December 2024 and January 2025 delivery.

This price lock is subject to any devaluation in PKR against USD (>2% over today’s prevailing Spot Rate), and/or any increase in duties, taxes, and levies imposed by the Federal and/or Provincial Governments applicable at the time of delivery of the vehicle, will be borne by the customer, before delivery of the vehicle.