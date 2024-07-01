Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Kia reopens bookings for Stonic EX+ at revised price of Rs 5,500,000

Company jacks up price by Rs 733,000 from Rs 4,767,000 to Rs 5,500,000 in the reopening offer 

By News Desk

Kia Motors has announced the reopening of bookings for the Kia Stonic EX+ at a revised ex-factory price of Rs 5,500,000.

The company said in a notification that they were encouraged by the overwhelming response received on the 5-year celebration limited-time offer, on the Kia Stonic. 

Due to more-than-expected demand, the company had no option but to temporarily suspend the booking to clarify its stock situation, it added.

“Keeping in mind our customers’ desire to book Kia Stonic, we are pleased to announce the reopening of the bookings of Kia Stonic EX+ at a price of Rs 5.5 million,” read the notification.  

It is better to recall that on April 29, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) announced a price reduction of Rs 1,513,000 for the Kia Stonic EX+, bringing it down to Rs 4,767,000 from the previous price of Rs 6,280,000.

However, now the company has increased the price of Kia Stonic EX+ by Rs 733,000 from Rs 4,767,000 to Rs 5,500,000 in the reopening offer. 

Effective from July 1, 2024, all bookings will be taken for delivery in December 2024 and onwards. Bookings will only be accepted with partial payments of Rs 2.5 million.

The company said that there will be a price lock for orders booked with partial payment for December 2024 and January 2025 delivery. 

This price lock is subject to any devaluation in PKR against USD (>2% over today’s prevailing Spot Rate), and/or any increase in duties, taxes, and levies imposed by the Federal and/or Provincial Governments applicable at the time of delivery of the vehicle, will be borne by the customer, before delivery of the vehicle.

Previous article
Pakistan’s headline inflation rises to 12.6% YoY in June 2024
Next article
MPCL drills successfully another appraisal well in Ghazij Formation, Sindh 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt requests WB’s assistance for privatisation of Discos

Economic Affairs Division writes letter to global financial institute, seeking support under Non-Lending Technical Assistance to facilitate private sector’s participation in the privatisation of Discos

OGDCL revitalises Nashpa-4 well in KP, increases oil and gas production

ECC approves Petroleum Division’s proposals on natural gas sale pricing

CCP approves acquisition in textile and apparel industry

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.