MPCL drills successfully another appraisal well in Ghazij Formation, Sindh 

Well was spudded in on April 21, 2024, and drilled down to a depth of 1,006 meters. 

By News Desk

Mari Petroleum Limited has announced the successful drilling of another appraisal well in Ghazij Formation (Ghazij Discovery) in the Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL), Sindh.

The company informed about this development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Monday in accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 (a) of the PSX Regulations.

“MPCL has successfully drilled and tested the fourth appraisal well in Ghazij formation (Ghazij Discovery) in the Mari D&PL,” read the notice.  

This well is a part of the appraisal program for the Ghazij discovery.

The well was spudded in on April 21, 2024, and drilled down to a depth of 1,006 meters. The post-acid gas flow rate from the well was 5.0 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 363 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 128/64-inch choke size.

The well shall be put on production in due course after completion of requisite regulatory formalities.

MPCL is the Operator of Mari D&PL with 100% working interest.

