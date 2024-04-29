Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

KIA Stonic EX+ sees unprecedented 24% price reduction 

Stonic EX+ is now priced at Rs 4,767,000, down by Rs 1,513,000 from the previous price of Rs 6,280,000

By News Desk

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has announced a significant price reduction for the Kia Stonic EX+ in Pakistan. 

According to a recent company notification, the price has been reduced by Rs 1,513,000, bringing it down to Rs 4,767,000 from the previous Rs 6,280,000. 

This reduction, effective from April 29, 2024, represents a 24.08% decrease in the price which is unprecedented.

The company has stated that this price adjustment is only applicable to the Kia Stonic EX+ model, with no changes to the prices of other models in its lineup.

This move follows a similar pricing strategy earlier this year when LMC reduced the prices of its Kia Sportage model in March. The reasons behind these price adjustments have not been disclosed by the company.

