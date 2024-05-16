Textile exports reach $13.68 billion in 10MFY24

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned $ 13,683.251 million from exports of textile products during the first ten months of the current financial year (10MFY24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported here on Thursday.

The exports of the textile products however, witnessed a slight decline of 0.19 percent during July-April (2023-24) when compared to the exports of $ 13,709.246 million during July-April (2022-23).

The textile commodities that witnessed positive trade growth included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 319.91 percent, from $13.357 million last year to $15.944 million this year.

Likewise, the exports of cotton yarn increased by 32.83 percent, from $ 636.832 million last year to $845.923 million this year and bed wear by 1.82 percent, from $ 2,249.778 million to $ 2,290.796 million.

The export of towels also surged by 4.81 percent from $824.879 million to $864.547 million whereas the export of made-up articles up by 0.67 percent to $589.026 million from $585.102 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth include cotton cloth, exports of which declined by 7.53 percent, from $1,684.724 million to $1,557.909 million; cotton carded or combed by 15.93 percent, from $0.996 million to $0.837 million; yarn other than cotton yarn by 20.76 percent, from $36.302 million to $28.766 million, and knitwear by 3.92 percent, from $3,712.066 million to $3,566.624 million.

Likewise, the exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin decreased by 16.52 percent, from $116.959 million to $97.632 million, ready-made garments by 0.57 percent, from $2,904.693 million to $2,888.177 million.

The exports of art, silk and synthetic textiles also decreased by 12.08 percent declining from $342.917 million to $301.496 million, whereas the exports of all other textile materials also went down by 0.87 percent, from $600.642 million to $595.432 million.

Meanwhile, on a year–on–year basis, the textile exports increased by 0.37 percent going up from $1,232.803 million in April 2023 to $1,237.316 million in April 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the textile exports, however, decreased by 4.84 percent when compared to the exports of $1,300.288 million in March 2024.