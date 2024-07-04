Department of Plant Protection in disarray as 100+ technical employees get terminated by food ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Department of Plant Protection (DPP), a crucial wing of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, is facing a crisis that threatens the inspection and certification of Pakistani food exports. With only 16 regular staff remaining to handle phytosanitary issues at 34 terminals and ports, the risk of pest interceptions and export bans is rising.

The DPP, previously staffed with 186 employees, now relies on a severely reduced workforce, including non-technical staff and those with questionable backgrounds. This situation has raised concerns about the department’s capacity to manage the inspection of consignments and the issuance of phytosanitary certificates.

Recent consultations with DPP officials reveal that the Ministry’s intervention and the appointment of non-technical staff have compromised the department’s performance. The DPP’s ability to conduct effective inspections at 34 terminals and ports with only 16 staff members, many of whom lack the necessary technical expertise, is highly questionable.

In a significant development, the DPP, under the Ministry’s direction, terminated the services of over 186 entomologists who were originally hired under the Anti-Locust Program in 2020. These professionals were responsible for inspecting consignments at various locations and were expected to be integrated into the Locust Emergency and Food Security (LEAFS) project. However, their sudden dismissal has left the DPP with a critical shortage of technical staff.

Documents reviewed by Profit highlight that the DPP has faced a severe shortage of technical personnel since 2005. The department has been without a regular technical Director General since 1998, with political appointees lacking relevant qualifications and experience in sanitary and phytosanitary measures. This has led to a series of unqualified individuals holding key quarantine positions.

From 2005 to 2019, eight non-qualified officials, including Allah Yar, Rashid Siraj, Asar Khan, Yaqoob Khan, Muhammad Tariq, Javed, Noor Ilahi Dasti, Abdul Sattar, and Muhammad Mushtaq, were politically appointed to significant quarantine positions despite lacking the necessary degrees in Entomology, Plant Pathology, or Mycology. These officials, some of whom have only matriculated or have degrees unrelated to pest management, have conducted numerous inspections and issued phytosanitary certificates, often based on dubious inspections.

Insiders report that these non-technical officials are unable to correctly identify pests or understand pest management regulations. This incompetence led to import bans on Pakistani rice by Russia and Mexico in 2019 and numerous warnings and non-compliance notifications from countries such as the EU, USA, Australia, Vietnam, China, Uzbekistan, Korea, and Japan.

According to Rule 101 of the PPQR 2019, only Assistant Entomologists with degrees in relevant fields are authorized to conduct quarantine duties. Non-technical staff, promoted from lower grades, are not eligible for such roles. However, political appointments have continued to sideline qualified personnel.

In 2020, the Federal Government created 100 temporary positions for Entomologists under the Anti-Locust Program due to an unprecedented locust plague. This initiative involved multiple agencies, including provincial agriculture and revenue departments, the Pakistan Army, NDMA, PDMA, and the DPP. Despite this effort, the technical officer strength remained inadequate compared to other regional countries like India, Korea, and Japan, which have over 400 technical officers each.

The LEAFS project, initially approved with a budget of $200 million funded by the World Bank (WB), aimed to enhance the DPP’s technical capabilities. However, due to poor performance and lack of expenditure, the WB closed the project in mid-2023.

Despite the poor performance, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved a revised project with a reduced budget of 3.6 billion rupees, extending the project till June 2026, further accommodating these officers. While the world bank may not have been happy with their performance, the ministry, at the time seemed perfectly content with the manpower of 100 technical officers.

The MNFSR then went on to recruit 86 additional Entomologists in early 2023. Now, in 2024, one year after the funding for the extension of the project has already been approved, the ministry has terminated all of the 186 officers, leaving the department short handed on manpower.

Despite not meeting the World Bank’s criterion, sources in DPP claim that in the last few years, DPP managed to open new markets, and comply with international phytosanitary requirements. Efforts by these technical officers led to the lifting of bans on Pakistani exports by countries such as Russia and Mexico, and the opening of new markets in Kenya, South Africa, China, Vietnam, and Uzbekistan.

The WB’s closure of the LEAFS project and the expiration of the Anti-Locust program have left the DPP with only 14 permanent technical officers. The ministry’s delayed response in extending the contracts of remaining technical officers has exacerbated the situation.

Currently, the DPP is struggling to manage its responsibilities with only 16 officers, including four non-technical staff. These non-qualified officials, who have faced multiple suspensions for corruption and violations of quarantine regulations, are not authorized to perform regulatory work.

In a controversial move, the Federal Minister has recently also deputed three Principal Scientific Officers from the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) to the DPP to train the existing staff. However, insiders believe this will not address the core issues of political and administrative appointments that have disrupted the DPP’s operations.

The recent appointment of Dr. Falak Naz, a PSO of PARC, as DG DPP on a contractual basis has also raised concerns. Dr. Naz, who has a tainted reputation and has faced allegations of corruption, was appointed based on political recommendations.

The ministry’s negligence in defending the LEAFS project and ensuring timely extensions for technical staff has led to an acute shortage of qualified personnel. This shortage threatens the inspection and certification of food items, potentially causing congestion at ports and disrupting trade activities.

The Department of Plant Protection (DPP) plays a vital role in regulating the export and import of agricultural commodities, ensuring compliance with international phytosanitary standards, and protecting Pakistan’s agricultural and natural resources. However, the current crisis highlights the urgent need for competent and qualified personnel to manage its operations effectively.

The ongoing challenges raise critical questions about the responsibility for the DPP’s poor performance. Whether due to incompetent bureaucrats or political interference, the need for reform is evident to safeguard Pakistan’s agricultural trade and biosecurity.

About DPP: The Department of Plant Protection (DPP) is an attached department of the Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFSR), Government of Pakistan. The DPP serves as the National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO) under the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC). It regulates the export and import of agricultural commodities, pesticide import and standardization, aerial spray, locust surveillance, and control. The DPP is responsible for ensuring compliance with international phytosanitary measures and protecting Pakistan’s agricultural, horticultural, and floricultural crops, forests, biodiversity, public health, and natural resources.