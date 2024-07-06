Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SSGC cuts gas supply to Pakistan Steel Mills over Rs97.7 billion unpaid dues

PSML began defaulting on its monthly gas payments in November 2008 and completely stopped payments after March 2015, says SSGC

By Monitoring Desk
PSM

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has disconnected gas supply to Pakistan Steel Mills Limited (PSML) due to non-payment of outstanding dues amounting to Rs97.697 billion as of June 30, 2024, which includes a late payment surcharge of Rs73.4 billion.

As per news reports, SSGC said that PSML began defaulting on its monthly gas payments in November 2008 and completely stopped payments after March 2015. In response, SSGC issued multiple termination notices in 2015 and gradually reduced gas supplies from 21 MMCFD in FY 2014-15 to 2 MMCFD in FY 2015-16 to keep the Coke Oven Batteries of PSML intact.

Despite these measures, PSML’s payments remained irregular. From February 2020, PSML started making current monthly payments due to budgetary allocations and bailout packages from the Federal Government. However, these funds were often delayed, causing financial strain on SSGC.

Efforts by the Federal Government, including the Privatization Commission, Ministry of Industries and Production, and Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), to revive PSML have been ongoing. In 2021, a proposal to transfer PSML’s core assets to a new subsidiary was floated, but the privatization process did not succeed.

A recent communication from PSML referenced an ECC meeting decision stating that no further payments for gas consumption would be made beyond June 30, 2024, to prevent additional federal liabilities to SSGC. 

Following this, SSGC sought clarification and issued a disconnection notice to PSML, which went unanswered. Consequently, SSGC discontinued gas supplies to PSML on July 4, 2024.

Previous article
PM forms committee to draft oil, gas exploration policy
Next article
Federal govt delays release of telecom development funds
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR exempts petrol pumps from advance income tax amid dealers’ strike

Income of oil marketing companies (OMCs), distributors and retailers falls under the final tax regime specified in Section 169 of the Income Tax Ordinance, clarifies FBR

Nepra fines four power distribution companies for safety lapses leading to fatalities

CCoE approves six months extension for refineries upgradation 

Court upholds CCP’s powers to conduct enquiry against four poultry feed manufacturers 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.