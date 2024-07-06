Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Federal govt delays release of telecom development funds

Rs60 billion withheld since 2013, putting rural and remote telecom projects at risk.

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has withheld approximately Rs60 billion collected from telecom operators for the Universal Service Fund (USF), jeopardizing telecom development projects in unserved, underserved, rural, and remote areas.

The USF is intended to provide access to telecommunication services for underprivileged sections of society and remote areas. Telecom operators contribute 1.5% of their annual income to the USF and 0.5% to the R&D fund. 

However, as per a news report, the federal government moved these funds to the Federal Consolidated Fund, leading telecom companies to challenge the decision. Since 2013, these funds have not been utilised, endangering USF operations.

Following intervention by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Prime Minister, the government transferred Rs11 billion to the USF. Currently, the government holds Rs51.49 billion for the USF and Rs9.152 billion for the Research and Development (R&D) fund.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) informed the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) that the USF and R&D fund were established under the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organisation) Act 1996. 

In June 2013, Rs62.003 billion from the USF and Rs5.622 billion from the R&D fund were transferred to the Federal Consolidated Fund. Only Rs4.793 billion and Rs1.470 billion were returned during the 2013-14 fiscal year. 

For FY25, Rs5.72 billion has been allocated from the USF, and Rs5 billion from the R&D fund has been used for the Digital Information Infrastructure Initiative.

The Supreme Court ruled on December 22, 2015, that the transfer of funds was ultra vires and instructed the finance ministry to release the USF and R&D funds to the respective companies promptly.

The MoITT noted that since 2013, the USF has managed its affairs with annual contributions from telecom operators, but current funds are insufficient for FY25 budgetary requirements, putting ongoing development projects at risk. 

In line with the SIFC decision, the ministry requested the release of the USF and R&D funds to continue mandated programs per the PTA Act 1996.

The Finance Division has agreed to return Rs11.13 billion to the USF from anticipated savings in FY24, pending cabinet approval.

Previous article
SSGC cuts gas supply to Pakistan Steel Mills over Rs97.7 billion unpaid dues
Next article
Dar-led ECNEC defers $6.7 billion ML-I CPEC project due to financing issues
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR exempts petrol pumps from advance income tax amid dealers’ strike

Income of oil marketing companies (OMCs), distributors and retailers falls under the final tax regime specified in Section 169 of the Income Tax Ordinance, clarifies FBR

Nepra fines four power distribution companies for safety lapses leading to fatalities

CCoE approves six months extension for refineries upgradation 

Court upholds CCP’s powers to conduct enquiry against four poultry feed manufacturers 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.