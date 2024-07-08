Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FinMin urges business community to end bribery and boost tax compliance

Aurangzeb highlighted a concerning trend where FBR officials are tempted with bribes ranging from 5 to 6 percent to underreport taxes

By Monitoring Desk

During a post-budget session organized by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb called upon businesses to cease offering bribes to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officers and instead contribute their taxes to bolster the nation during economic challenges.

Aurangzeb highlighted a concerning trend where FBR officials are tempted with bribes ranging from 5 to 6 percent to underreport taxes. He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to reform the FBR and discouraged practices that undermine tax integrity.

Addressing the gathering, the minister underscored ongoing efforts in digitalizing FBR operations to curb such leakages. He welcomed constructive criticism of government spending and acknowledged measures to rationalize expenses, including the reduction of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and reforms in pension management.

Aurangzeb stressed the importance of achieving a 13% tax-to-GDP ratio within three years, lamenting sectoral reluctance in tax compliance efforts. He expressed determination to steer Pakistan away from IMF reliance, urging collective support from stakeholders.

In conclusion, the minister urged the business community to align with government initiatives, emphasizing that national interests must prevail over individual gains to secure Pakistan’s economic independence.

Previous article
Saudi Group acquires majority stake in Shell Pakistan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

China reports $3.22 trillion in foreign exchange reserves

China's foreign exchange reserves stood at 3.2224 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of June 2024, official data showed Sunday. The amount shrank by 0.3...

NEPRA grants relief to K-Electric customers

PSX achieves historic breakthrough, surpassing 80,000 mark

Govt to tax all traders without exceptions: Finance Minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.