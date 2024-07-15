Who owns Pakistan’s digital wallet throne?

In 2008, a seismic shift occurred in Pakistan’s financial services landscape with the introduction of Branchless Banking (BB). This innovation sparked a digital revolution, reshaping how millions of Pakistanis access and use financial services. By the end of 2023, this transformation had reached new heights, with BB accounts soaring to 114 million—an 18.1% increase from the previous year. Even more striking, active accounts surged by 50.9% to 64.1 million, underscoring the growing adoption of digital financial solutions.
At the heart of this digital finance boom are two titans: Telenor Bank’s Easypaisa and Mobilink Bank’s JazzCash. These digital wallets have become household names, each carving out a significant portion of the market. While JazzCash leverages its vast customer base and market reach, Easypaisa, as a pioneer, boasts an extensive network of agents and merchants. Their rivalry not only fuels innovation but also raises a compelling question: In this rapidly evolving landscape, who truly leads the digital wallet revolution in Pakistan?