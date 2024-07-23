New immigration and passport authority to streamline immigration operations 

ISLAMABAD: The federal government plans to establish a separate authority for immigration and passport services, potentially diverting over Rs 70 billion in annual revenue currently earned by the Ministry of Interior.

Over the last year, issues pertaining to funds and availability of paper has led to an acute mismanagement in the provision of this service.

Documents reviewed by Profit reveal that the Ministry of Interior has initiated the “Pakistan Immigration, Passport, and Visa Authority Act 2024.” The ministry asserts that this new body will address administrative challenges and streamline operations.

Insiders report that the finance division and other stakeholders were surprised by this development, given the substantial revenue implications. The new authority, once autonomous, would allocate its revenue independently, potentially impacting the federal budget.

Sources indicate that efforts are underway to expedite the establishment of this authority, with several meetings already held, the most recent on July 10, 2024.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passport currently handles crucial national security services, including the issuance of machine-readable passports, citizenship documentation, and management of various control lists. The ministry claims the directorate faces severe financial and administrative challenges, exacerbated by outdated technology and inadequate funding.

The Machine Readable Passport (MRP) facility, established in 2004, was designed to serve 28 regional offices and 10 overseas missions. However, it now supports 223 domestic offices and 93 international missions, straining its aging infrastructure.

Recent passport forgery scandals have tarnished Pakistan’s reputation, prompting the Ministry of Interior to call for enhanced security and updated infrastructure. The directorate struggles with funding delays, hindering procurement of critical materials and technology upgrades.

The ministry’s budget request for 2023-24 was Rs 18.36 billion, but the Finance Division allocated only Rs 5.234 billion, leaving a shortfall of Rs 13.13 billion. This deficit threatens essential operations, including the printing of passport books and other materials.

To address these issues, the ministry proposes granting the new authority financial and administrative autonomy. The authority would be responsible for issuing passports, managing citizenship documentation, and handling visa and immigration services.

Key features of the proposed authority include:

– Upgrading production facilities with modern technology.

– Establishing disaster recovery infrastructure at GHQ.

– Developing an integrated dashboard for real-time information and data management.

– Enhancing databases, networking, and software development.

The authority will submit annual financial statements for approval and maintain accurate records of its expenditures and receipts. Audits will be conducted by chartered accountants appointed in consultation with the Auditor General of Pakistan.

According to the documents the establishment of this new authority aims to modernize Pakistan’s immigration and passport services, ensuring they meet contemporary standards and efficiently serve the nation’s needs.