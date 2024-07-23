Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan engages US consultancy firm Kearney to boost foreign investment

The consultancy firm outlined its commitment to developing a comprehensive plan for sustainable development in collaboration with the government

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting at the PM House where it was disclosed that the government has enlisted the services of American consultancy firm Kearney to bolster foreign investment in Pakistan.

Kearney, a renowned global management consulting firm with operations in over 40 countries and a focus on the Middle East, was selected by the Public-Private Partnership Authority to provide expertise on enhancing investment and strengthening the capacities of federal ministries.

During the meeting, Kearney representatives briefed the prime minister on their ongoing consultation strategy with the Pakistani government. They reported having engaged with 15 federal institutions and identified 97 priority projects through their consultative process.

The consultancy firm outlined its commitment to developing a comprehensive plan for sustainable development in collaboration with the government. This plan includes strategies for privatizing State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), improving regulatory frameworks for public sector enterprises, and attracting greater foreign investment.

The hiring of Kearney reflects Pakistan’s proactive approach to leveraging international expertise in fostering economic growth and expanding investment opportunities.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

