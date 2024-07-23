Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Tribunal upholds CCP’s ruling against Neucon Pakistan for trademark infringement

Neucon’s appeal dismissed, affirming CCP's penalty for fraudulent use of Biofreeze trademark

By News Desk

The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed the appeal filed by Neucon Pakistan, affirming the decision of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) regarding the fraudulent use of trademark, labelling and packaging.

The CCP issued a show cause notice to Neucon Pakistan after receiving a formal complaint from Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, the authorised distributor of Biofreeze Gel and Spray in Pakistan, a product originally developed by USA-based Performance Health Inc. 

Ferozsons alleged that Neucon was marketing a deceptively similar product under the name ‘BYQFREEZ,’ mimicking the trademark, packaging, and labelling of Biofreeze.

Following a comprehensive inquiry, the CCP confirmed that Performance Health Inc. is the rightful owner of the Biofreeze trademark and that Ferozsons was the only registered distributor in Pakistan. As Neucon lacked the authorization to use the Biofreeze trademark, the CCP imposed a penalty of PKR 2.5 million on Neucon Pakistan for violation of the Competition Act, of 2010.

Neucon subsequently challenged the CCP’s order in an appeal before the CAT. However, the Tribunal dismissed the appeal on 21st May 2024.

Previous article
Cotton market sees stability amid rising business activity
Next article
PM sets ambitious $60 billion export target for Pakistan within three years
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Over 150,000 retailers registered as first-time taxpayers, Finance Minister tells Fitch...

Representatives from Fitch Ratings acknowledged the government's ambitious fiscal targets and noted improvements in Pakistan's economic indicators

Mari concludes appraisal of Ghazij gas discovery 

Cabinet committee excludes NICL, SLICL, and PRCL from essential SOEs list

PM sets ambitious $60 billion export target for Pakistan within three years

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.