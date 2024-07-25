Gold price per tola surges by Rs2,300 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded sharply on Wednesday, reflecting global trends as international rates also rose. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola surged by Rs2,300 to reach Rs252,800 in the local market.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,972, settling at Rs216,735 after the day’s increase.

The increase in local gold prices follows a decline reported in the previous session, with Tuesday seeing a Rs500 decrease per tola.

Internationally, the price of gold per ounce, including a premium, was recorded at $2,413 after gaining $22 during the day.

In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,920 per tola in the local market.

Previously, on Thursday, gold prices had reached an all-time high in Pakistan, rising by Rs4,600 per tola to hit Rs254,000.