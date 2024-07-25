Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold price per tola surges by Rs2,300 in Pakistan

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded sharply on Wednesday, reflecting global trends as international rates also rose. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola surged by Rs2,300 to reach Rs252,800 in the local market.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,972, settling at Rs216,735 after the day’s increase.

The increase in local gold prices follows a decline reported in the previous session, with Tuesday seeing a Rs500 decrease per tola.

Internationally, the price of gold per ounce, including a premium, was recorded at $2,413 after gaining $22 during the day.

In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,920 per tola in the local market.

Previously, on Thursday, gold prices had reached an all-time high in Pakistan, rising by Rs4,600 per tola to hit Rs254,000.

Previous article
Honda Atlas cars reports 40% surge in profit-after-tax amid sales boom
Next article
Islamabad shops in posh areas face steep monthly tax hike
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Ministry of Energy appoints independent directors to power distribution companies’ boards

ISLAMABAD: After taking necessary approval of the federal government, the Ministry of Energy has issued notifications regarding the appointment of independent directors to the...

Chinese companies firm on power purchase agreements amid Pakistani debt negotiations

Govt moves toward deregulating petroleum prices

Lucky Core Industries announces capacity expansion at Soda Ash Plant

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.