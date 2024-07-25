Sign inSubscribe
Islamabad shops in posh areas face steep monthly tax hike

By Monitoring Desk

Islamabad’s upscale commercial areas, including Jinnah Super Market (F-7) and Super Market (F-6), are facing a significant increase in monthly taxes for shops, as per the revised Tajir Dost Special Procedure 2024 issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to the latest regulations disclosed by the FBR, shops in Jinnah Super Market, Islamabad, are now required to pay a monthly fixed tax of Rs 60,000. Similarly, shops in other floors of the same market are subject to a monthly tax of Rs 30,000.

In Super Market (F-6), ground floor shops are mandated to pay Rs 60,000 per month, while shops on other floors face a monthly tax of Rs 30,000.

The tax adjustments extend to other prominent locations as well. For instance, shops in Melody Market, Islamabad, are divided between Rs 45,000 for backside shops and Rs 60,000 for ground floor shops. Meanwhile, commercial establishments in Sectors A, B, and C of Bahria Enclave and Sectors H and G of Islamabad also face a uniform monthly tax of Rs 60,000.

In Karachi, areas like MA Jinnah Road, Bath Island, Bhori Bazaar, Burns Road, and Bombay Bazaar are subjected to a monthly tax of Rs 60,000 for each shop.

The revised tax rates also affect commercial hubs in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Sialkot, with various areas seeing monthly taxes ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000 depending on their location and commercial significance.

These adjustments in tax rates reflect the government’s efforts to streamline revenue generation from commercial activities in prime urban locations across Pakistan.

Gold price per tola surges by Rs2,300 in Pakistan
