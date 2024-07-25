Consumers to face electric shock on account of 2.63/unit tariff hike 

ISLAMABAD: Power consumers are likely to bear an additional financial burden of Rs 2.63 per unit on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for electricity consumed in June 2024.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on the request of distribution companies (DISCOs) to increase the electricity price by Rs 2.6307 per kilowatt hour (kWh) under the head Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) of June 2024.

The CPPA said that for June the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs 7.1403 per unit, while the total cost per unit was Rs 9.7710 per unit. Following this request, the NEPRA has called a public hearing on July 31, 2024.

The CPPA, in its application, has claimed that the total electricity generated with various fuels in June 2024 was recorded at 13,459 GWh, at Rs 8.8938 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 119,704 million.

The power generation with the hydel source was 4,729 GWh (gigawatt per hour) constituting 35.13 per cent with zero cost of power generation while power production with coal-fired power plants was 2,126 GWh (local coal 1,489 GWh + imported coal 637 GWh) and the total power generated for Rs 26,321 million ( local coal Rs 11.0295/unit & imported coal Rs 15.5349/unit).

Similarly, the power generation from gas-based power plants was 1,166 GWh, 8.66 percent of the total generation, totaling Rs13.9275 per unit and the generation from Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) was 2,437 GWh, which was 18.10pc percent of total generation, at Rs 26.3286 per unit.

Likewise, power production from bagasse was recorded at 60 GWh, the price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit. The electricity generated from wind was recorded at 516 GWh, 3.83 per cent of total generation and solar at 118 GWh, 0.87 per cent of the total generation in June 2024.

Moreover, electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,998 GWh which came out at Rs 1.5255 per unit, 14.85 per cent of the total generation, and electricity imported from Iran was 48 GWh amounted to Rs 26.6597 per unit, 0.35 per cent of the total power generation in the said month of June 2024.

It is also learnt from the data submitted by the CCPA with NEPRA that net electricity delivered to DISCOs in June 2024 was 13,071 GWh (97.11pc) at a rate of Rs 9.7710 per unit, the total price of which was Rs 127,712 million.