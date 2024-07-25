Pakistan and Turkmenistan commit to fast-tracking TAPI Gas Pipeline Project

Pakistan and Turkmenistan have agreed to accelerate the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, pledging ongoing collaboration to ensure its progress.

This agreement was reached during a meeting on Wednesday between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

The TAPI pipeline project, Malik noted, will reduce energy costs, boost industrial growth, create jobs, and foster economic development. He emphasised that reliable and affordable energy supplies are essential for industrial sectors and overall economic stability.

He further stated that the project, aimed at promoting economic integration and energy security, has seen substantial progress through collaborative efforts and continuous engagement. Pakistan is fully committed to this project, recognizing its importance for regional energy cooperation and infrastructure development.

The Turkmen delegation included Ata Haljanov, head of the International Economic Cooperation Division at Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Eziz Nazarov, head of the Legal Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Chairman of the Board and CEO of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd; Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan; and Eldar Permanov, Third Secretary of the Embassy of Turkmenistan. Pakistani officials present included Additional Secretary Hasan Yousafzai, Joint Secretary Shahbaz Tahir, and MD of Interstate Gas Systems Limited, Nadeem Bajwa.

Rashid Meredov expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome from the Pakistani side, emphasizing the importance of creating a roadmap for cooperation between the two countries.

Muhammetmyrat Amanov, CEO of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited, mentioned that with the special interest of the Petroleum Minister and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the TAPI project is making significant progress and is on the right track.

Officials from both Pakistan and Turkmenistan underscored the project’s strategic importance in enhancing regional connectivity, promoting economic growth, and meeting the energy demands of participating nations.

They reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and mutual support to overcome any remaining challenges, emphasizing the benefits of continuous diplomatic efforts and political commitments.

The TAPI project remains a testament to the enduring partnership between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, reflecting shared goals of regional stability and prosperity through sustainable energy solutions.