Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Hascol faces Rs1.74 billion loss in first quarter of 2024

For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, the loss per share (LPS) was Rs1.74

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Hascol Petroleum Limited reported a loss of Rs1.74 billion for the first quarter of 2024 (January-March), a notable improvement compared to the Rs7.1 billion loss recorded in the same period last year, according to the company’s consolidated financial results released on Thursday.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, the loss per share (LPS) was Rs1.74, a significant reduction from the LPS of Rs7.11 reported in the previous year.

The financial results, disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), indicate a decline in net sales to Rs27.95 billion for the first three months of 2024, down from Rs32.47 billion in the same period last year.

The company’s gross profit also fell by nearly 61%, totaling Rs0.93 billion in Q1 2024 compared to Rs2.38 billion in the previous year.

Hascol’s cost of finance rose slightly to Rs2.5 billion during the period, up from Rs2.4 billion year-over-year.

However, the company reported an exchange profit of Rs0.41 billion in the first quarter of 2024, a significant turnaround from the Rs5.92 billion exchange loss recorded in the same period last year.

Additionally, Hascol announced that Abdul Aziz Khalid has resigned from his position as a director on the company’s board, effective August 1, 2024.

Previous article
Boeing appoints aerospace veteran Kelly Ortberg as CEO to lead turnaround
Next article
CCP greenlights major steel industry merger involving EP Corporate Group and Thyssenkrupp
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Boeing appoints aerospace veteran Kelly Ortberg as CEO to lead turnaround

Boeing on Wednesday named aerospace industry veteran Kelly Ortberg as its CEO to turn around the struggling planemaker after a quarter where it lost...

Gold prices surge by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Nepra warns against revisiting power sector contracts, urges adoption of new technologies

Minimum wage set at Rs37,000/month effective July 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.