Petroleum sales in Pakistan drop 11% in July

Pakistan experienced an 11% decline in petroleum product sales in July, marking the new fiscal year with a decrease in consumption.

On a month-on-month basis, sales also fell by 17% compared to June.

The reduction in sales was observed across all petroleum products, with furnace oil (FO) seeing a higher drop due to decreased use in power generation.

Oil sales in July totaled 1.2 million tonnes, down from 1.35 million tonnes in July FY25 and 1.45 million tonnes in July FY24.

Petrol sales stood at 0.59 million tonnes, a 10% decline from 0.66 million tonnes in July FY24.

High-speed diesel sales were 0.49 million tonnes, a 6% decrease from 0.46 million tonnes in July FY24.

Furnace oil sales fell sharply by 46% to 0.08 million tonnes in July, compared to 0.14 million tonnes in July FY24.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) saw a 19% decrease, with sales dropping to 0.55 million tonnes from 0.68 million tonnes in the same month last year.

Attock Petroleum Limited’s sales fell 23% to 0.10 million tonnes from 0.13 million tonnes. Shell Pakistan recorded an 8% decline, and Hascol’s sales were down 12%.