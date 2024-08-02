SBP injects Rs 9.57 trillion through conventional, Shariah-based OMOs

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected a total of Rs 9.57 trillion into the banking system through both conventional and Shariah-compliant Open Market Operations (OMOs) on Friday. This move aims to manage liquidity and ensure financial stability.

In the conventional OMO, the SBP conducted operations for two tenors. For the 7-day tenor, PKR 982.25 billion was offered and accepted at a cut-off rate of 19.56%, with 16 quotes accepted.

For the 28-day tenor, PKR 8.81 trillion was offered, with PKR 8.50 trillion accepted at a cut-off rate of 19.56%, with 28 quotes accepted. The total amount injected through the conventional OMO was PKR 9.48 trillion.

In the Shariah-compliant OMO, the SBP also conducted operations for two tenors. For the 7-day tenor, PKR 85 billion was offered and accepted at a cut-off rate of 19.58%, with one quote accepted.

However, for the 28-day tenor, PKR 30 billion was offered, but the bid was rejected.

The total amount injected through the Shariah-compliant OMO was PKR 85 billion.

These operations underscore the SBP’s dual approach to liquidity management, accommodating both conventional and Islamic banking needs to support financial stability across the sector.