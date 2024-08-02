RDA inflows decline by 11% to $200 million in June, total liabilities reach $1.43 billion

Roshan Digital Account (RDA) inflows fell by 11% to $200 million in June, down from $224 million in May 2024, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Of the total inflow for June, $14 million has been repatriated, while $142 million has been used locally. This leaves a net repatriable liability of $42 million.

The number of RDA accounts increased to 712,778 by the end of June, up from 702,610 in May, reflecting a growth of 10,168 new accounts.

As of the end of June, cumulative RDA inflows totaled $8.255 billion. Out of this, $1.61 billion has been repatriated, and $5.212 billion has been utilized locally. The total net repatriable liability stands at $1.432 billion.

Breaking down this liability, $940 million is held in Naya Pakistan Certificates, with $348 million in conventional NPCs and $592 million in Islamic instruments. Additionally, $422 million is held as account balances.

Roshan Equity Investments saw a slight increase, reaching $38 million for the month.