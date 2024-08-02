Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high

Gold prices in Pakistan surged to an all-time high on Friday, mirroring a global rise in the commodity’s value driven by increasing demand.

The price of gold per tola soared by Rs2,400, reaching a historic Rs257,300. The cost for 10 grams of gold also saw a substantial increase, climbing by Rs2,057 to settle at Rs220,593.

On the international stage, gold prices rose significantly, with the price per ounce jumping by $26 to reach a record $2,458.

This global uptick in gold prices is attributed to rising demand amid economic uncertainties and market volatility.

Just a day earlier, gold prices per tola in Pakistan stood at Rs254,900, reflecting a gain of Rs1,400, while the price for 10 grams was Rs218,536.

Experts suggest that the sharp increase in gold prices is a response to current economic conditions, driving investors to seek the precious metal as a safe-haven asset.