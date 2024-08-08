Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Mahmood Textile Mills to divest its shares in Orient Power

MTML holds 87,335,969 shares in Orient Power; sale proceeds to be used in various business activities

By News Desk

Mahmood Textile Mills Limited (MTML) has announced its decision to divest its shares in Orient Power (Pvt) Ltd. 

The move was approved during the Board of Directors meeting held on August 6, 2024. The company plans to use the proceeds from this sale to fund various business activities.

In a disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), MTML stated that it holds 87,335,969 shares in Orient Power. The sale of these shares is expected to generate significant revenue, which will be reinvested into the company’s operations.

The decision complies with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act 2015 and clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations. 

MTML has requested the PSX to inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange about this material information.

Mahmood Textile Mills Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on February 25, 1970 as a public company under the Companies Act, 1913 (now the Companies Act, 2017). 

The company is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of yarn, grey cloth and the generation of electricity.

Previous article
Bank AL Habib approves Rs 2 billion capital boost for exchange subsidiary 
Next article
PSX gains over 700 points on strong corporate results
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Exports

GMO contamination in Pakistani rice shipment alarms export circles

Basmati rice consignment imported from Pakistan through the Netherlands found to be contaminated with genetically modified rice, says European Commission 

Finance Committee raises concerns over disbursement process and corruption in BISP 

BF Biosciences plans to raise Rs 1.37 billion through IPO 

Trading in shares of seven companies suspended due to regulatory non-compliance

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.